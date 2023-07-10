2024 Clemson official visitor commits elsewhere

The Tigers pushed for a second offensive line commit after landing Ronan O’Connell on July 4. 2024 four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal spoke highly of Clemson after his official visit, with the Tigers heavily in the race for the Tuscarora standout.

Westphal announced his commitment Monday, choosing between the Tigers and four SEC schools. During an Instagram Live, Westphal said he will be taking his talents to Florida.

