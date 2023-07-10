Clemson lands second-highest rated player of Brownell era

Clemson basketball landed one of the highest-rated recruits in program history on Monday.

2024 Parkview Magnet (TX) small forward Dallas Thomas announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday afternoon.

Thomas was on campus as recently as last month for an official visit after receiving an offer from the Tigers in March.

The 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward is ranked as high as the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 14 small forward in the class of 2024. According to 247Sports, Thomas is the fourth-highest rated commit in the history of Clemson basketball.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!