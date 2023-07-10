Fast-rising ‘26 defender ‘probably would commit’ if offered

Clemson has recruited Weddington High School (NC) for a long time and may be going back to the well again in 2026.

2026 edge rusher Andrew Harris was one of the most impressive performers at Clemson’s annual summer camp last month.

“The camp was amazing,” Harris said. “I feel like like I stood out. I was leading the lines and helping people with things they need help in.”

Three ACC teams have extended the 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender an offer since the beginning of May, but an offer from the Tigers is one that Harris is eager to check off.

“I was hearing how glad they were to see me and if I keep playing the way I’ve been playing, I will be a Tiger,” Harris said. “It would be so exciting to have the offer and I probably would commit. It is one of my top dream schools.”

Harris is waiting to hear from the coaching staff, but both sides are eager to have him down for a game day visit this season.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

