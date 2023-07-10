Five Clemson players and signees selected over first two MLB Draft days

Clemson baseball head coach Erik Bakich put together an impressive 2023 team and recruiting class, and it’s being reflected in the MLB Draft. Over the first 10 rounds of the draft, five Tigers or commits have heard their name called. With some decisions between the pros and Clemson still to be made, we look at all the Clemson selections from the first two days.

No. 25 overall: Clemson commit OF Dillon Head

A first-round pick out of Illinois, it’s very possible Head never takes the field in a Tigers uniform. Headed to the San Diego Padres, he was once commited to Michigan but followed Bakich in the move to Tiger Town.

No. 43 overall: Clemson commit SS Sammy Stafura

Similar to Head, Stafura is a highly-touted prospect and it’s likely he won’t suit up for the Tigers. Instead, he’s joining the Cincinnati Reds, a team and organization that is rising back into the big picture.

No. 64 overall: 1B/LHP Caden Grice

Grice was expected to be a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, and it ended up being the former, raising his value as he joins the Arizona Diamondbacks. An interesting story to follow going forward, Grice has shown legit pro talent as a pitcher and position player, so will Arizona decide to let him do both?

No. 125 overall: C Cooper Ingle

Following his second-straight strong season for the Tigers, Ingle is headed to the Cleveland Guardians. Over his last two years, Ingle had 80 RBIs and helped Clemson earn an ACC title.

No. 298 overall: LHP Ryan Ammons

The third of current Clemson players to be selected, Ammons had a 2-0 record over just 20 innings of play and 13 appearances. Potentially joining the Boston Red Sox organization, Ammons could opt to return to the Tigers but it depends on multiple factors for the redshirt junior.

