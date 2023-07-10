Former Clemson golfer cards second straight top-10

The John Deere Classic has treated former Clemson Tiger Lucas Glover well during his PGA Tour career. A winner at the tournament in 2021, Glover is on a run to this point in the 2023 season.

This week was no different. Coming off of a top-five finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover put together another strong four rounds at TPC Deere Run. Friday and Saturday were his best, scoring a 65 and 66 respectively.

The big rounds heading into Sunday helped him secure a second-straight top-10 finish. He’s also credited a part of the success to a putting transition, going with the long putter at this stage in his career. With a final score of -16, Glover finished tied for sixth, taking home north of $200,000.

Glover attended Clemson University before turning pro in 2001. With the recent hot streak, he’ll look to continue the success at the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club, starting July 13.