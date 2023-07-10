Former Tiger heading back to the NFL

Football

July 10, 2023

A former Clemson wide receiver is heading back to the NFL.

The Birmingham Stallions of the USFL announced Monday night that Deon Cain has had his contract terminated to sign with an NFL team.

Cain is fresh off winning USFL Championship Game MVP honors on July 1 after hauling in four receptions for 70 yards and a league-record three touchdowns.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain’s most recent NFL action came in 2020 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in the NFL.

The Tampa, Fla., native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

