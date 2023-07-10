Ingle sees dream come true, feels Cleveland ‘the perfect fit’

Cooper Ingle saw his dream come true on Monday when he heard his name called in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the former Clemson catcher after he was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round with the 125th overall pick.

“Just been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Ingle told TCI. “Just proud to have been at Clemson to give me the tools to pursue this dream!”

Ingle earned third-team All-ACC honors this past season, when he hit .328 with six home runs, 34 RBI and 60 runs scored while posting an .878 OPS over 62 games (all starts).

Cleveland made Ingle the seventh catcher selected in this year’s draft, and he’s certainly excited to be joining the Guardians organization as he embarks on his professional career.

“I’ve been in deep talks with Cleveland for the past month and have built great relationships already,” he said. “Just feels like the perfect fit for my style of baseball and I’m ready to get to work!”

