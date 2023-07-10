Peach State athlete: Clemson 'super high on my board'

Clemson has extended just under 40 offers to members of the class of 2025, but is continuing to do its due diligence on a number of other talented recruits.

Among those not holding an offer is Cartersville (GA) athlete Jamauri Brice, who was in attendance at the program’s annual summer camp early last month.

“The visit was great,” Brice said. “What stood out about Clemson was how welcoming they are and how comfortable they make you feel.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete already holds over 20 Division I offers, including a number of Power Five programs. However, he is patiently waiting for an offer from one of college football’s elite teams, such as the Tigers.

“An offer from Clemson would feel great,” Brice said. “They would be super high on my board.”

Brice and the Clemson staff have already begun the process of getting the talented athlete back in town for a game day visit this season.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

