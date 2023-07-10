Tour of Champions: Catching up with nation's No. 1 overall recruit

Tour of Champions: Catching up with nation's No. 1 overall recruit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Insider made a Tour of Champions stop at Providence Day School in Charlotte to check in with the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, David Sanders.

Watch the five-star offensive lineman discuss his goals for his upcoming junior season, his latest visit to Clemson and recent offer from the Tigers, and much more in the following TCI video:

