What They Are Saying: Clemson's big new basketball commitment

The Clemson basketball program picked up a huge commitment on Monday when Dallas Thomas announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

Thomas, a four-star forward from Parkview Magnet (Little Rock, Ark.), is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-9 recruit is the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas and No. 11 power forward nationally per the composite rankings.

Plenty of reactions poured in on Twitter after Thomas went public with his commitment, choosing Clemson over Memphis, LSU, Missouri and Arkansas.

Check out some of what they are saying below:

I KNOW DATS RIGHT https://t.co/tY3RQ1Pncw — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) July 10, 2023

Big pickup for the Tigers on the hardwood. Thomas has the chance to be a significant player quickly. https://t.co/rZtODJMgCe — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) July 10, 2023

2024 4⭐️ Dallas Thomas tells me he’s committed to Clemson. Thomas is a long, athletic wing that can score the ball and defend multiple positions. Very exciting two-way prospect. He chose Clemson over Arkansas, Missouri, LSU and Memphis. #70 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/Ic8xCLSQN3 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) July 10, 2023

🏀 4-Star PF Dallas Thomas has committed to #Clemson. The 6-7, 170 PF out of Arkansas is the No. 13 PF & No. 66 OVR player in ‘24, per @247Sports. He chose the Tigers over Memphis, Arkansas, Missouri & LSU. Thomas is Brad Brownell’s highest-rated commit since PJ Hall in 2020📈 https://t.co/0LDkkyIgeh — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) July 10, 2023

Coming off a 23-win season and Top 4 ACC Finish, #Clemson Basketball continues an upward trajectory. 📈 👇 • Joe Girard, Jack Clark, Jake Heidbreder, and Bas Leyte added via the Transfer Portal.

• Big recruiting pickups in Asa Thomas (‘23) & Dallas Thomas (‘24). 🐅🏀 https://t.co/HyALVOIpUn — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) July 10, 2023

4 ⭐️ forward Dallas Thomas commits to Clemson! Big time signing by Brownell and the Tigers. https://t.co/Wh2Ebc1Qgn — Nick Roby (@nickroby) July 10, 2023

The last time @ClemsonMBB brought in a “Dallas” Thomas, it turned out pretty well. Right, @edotcash? pic.twitter.com/sjfw4CwjSw — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) July 10, 2023

#Clemson fans, here is a VERY small glimpse into what you're getting when Dallas hits the floor. Very excited to see what he does in his senior year here in Little Rock. #ClemsonGRIT https://t.co/K87mlabSOi pic.twitter.com/Ku2Wqod9Kz — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) July 10, 2023

