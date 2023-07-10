What They Are Saying: Clemson's big new basketball commitment

The Clemson basketball program picked up a huge commitment on Monday when Dallas Thomas announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

Thomas, a four-star forward from Parkview Magnet (Little Rock, Ark.), is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-9 recruit is the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas and No. 11 power forward nationally per the composite rankings.

Plenty of reactions poured in on Twitter after Thomas went public with his commitment, choosing Clemson over Memphis, LSU, Missouri and Arkansas.

Check out some of what they are saying below:

