Ammons confirms intent after ‘dream come true’ in draft

One of three Clemson players selected in this year’s MLB Draft was Ryan Ammons.

The junior lefthander was selected in the 10th round (No. 298 overall) by the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon, the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Ammons, who saw a lifelong dream come true when he heard his name called in the draft.

“It was a dream come true, still doesn’t seem real,” he said. “All the work you put in throughout your whole entire life for that moment to get your name called is something that I will never forget.”

A team co-captain, Ammons had a 2-0 record, five saves, a 4.05 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 26 strikeouts against eight walks in 20.0 innings pitched over 13 appearances (two starts) in 2023. In his four-year Tiger career, he was 3-2 with 13 saves, a 4.35 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 75 strikeouts against 28 walks in 51.2 innings pitched over 47 appearances (two starts).

The first Tiger drafted by Boston since 2015 (Clate Schmidt), Ammons confirmed to TCI that he does plan to sign with the Red Sox, who of course have a minor league affiliate located in Greenville in the Single-A Greenville Drive.

“I’m super excited to join the organization,” said Ammons, an Easley native. “With a chance to play basically at home in Greenville is also something that will be cool. But super excited to work with a great organization in the Red Sox.”

