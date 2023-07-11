Clemson makes cut for No. 1 Palmetto State prospect

Clemson made the cut Tuesday for the Palmetto State’s top-ranked prospect.

South Florence (Florence, S.C.) four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams named Clemson among his top seven schools via social media, along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee.

Adams is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2025 class by ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 57 overall prospect in the country for his class by Rivals.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising junior was back at Clemson on June 1, when he got one of the Tigers’ first 2025 defensive line offers.

“It was a great feeling that Clemson offered me because they don’t really offer that many kids,” Adams told The Clemson Insider, “and just to be one of those people to get an offer from Clemson, it was just a great feeling.”

“They are definitely on top of my list,” Adams added of the Tigers.