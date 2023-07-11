Former Clemson QB selected in 2023 MLB Draft

A name very familiar to Clemson fans had his name called at the tail end of this year’s MLB Draft.

On Tuesday, the final day of the 2023 MLB Draft, one organization took a flier by using its final pick on a former Clemson quarterback.

DJ Uiagalelei, now of Oregon State, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th and final round with the No. 610 overall pick.

It was the Dodgers’ last selection and the fifth-to-last pick of the entire draft.

Uiagalelei hasn’t played baseball since his days as a multi-sport standout at St. John Bosco (Calif.), where he threw 95 mph on the mound.

The former five-star prospect, of course, transferred to Oregon State following his junior season at Clemson in 2022 when he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores.

