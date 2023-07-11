Good news for Clemson baseball

Through the first 10 rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft, Clemson has had three former players and two commits hear their name called.

All five athletes who were selected will officially move on to the MLB, but one commit and draft prospect will pursue a career at Clemson.

In a Facebook post made by his father, right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak confirmed that he will not sign with an MLB team and instead spend the next three years as Tiger.

“Aidan was ecstatic to receive several very generous offers from teams this weekend but in the end Clemson stepped up and was the clear choice,” Knaak’s father wrote. “The success they have had on the field, the college experience, the friendships, relationships, all of it, is absolutely priceless. We are very excited to see AK continue his baseball career as a Tiger and we are looking forward to the upcoming season.”

The post also confirmed that Knaak, who was ranked as the No. 193 overall draft prospect according to MLB.com, will re-enter the draft again when he becomes eligible in three years.

