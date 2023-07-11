Where NFL execs rank former Tiger cornerback

The Clemson Tigers have turned many talents into NFL stars since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach. One of the biggest successes is cornerback AJ Terrell.

Following two All-ACC seasons, Terrell entered the 2020 NFL draft and went No. 16 to the Atlanta Falcons. He made an immediate impact with 74 combined tackles as a rookie. A year later, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as one of the four best cornerbacks in the NFL.

With two more years left in his contract, Terrell is the cornerstone of the Falcons defense alongside fellow Tiger Grady Jarrett. ESPN had NFL executives and coaches rank the top 10 cornerbacks headed into 2023, and Terrell made the top 10 at the final spot.

Many evaluators agree Terrell is a major talent who will one day be in the top five. That didn’t happen in this year’s survey, with a small dip in the rankings despite his posting 32 pass breakups since entering the league in 2020. “Very well-rounded,” an NFL personnel man said. “Just a really good player who checks all the boxes. Can play press-man or zone, good feet, smooth.” Terrell’s coverage stats were not good last year. On 72 targets as the nearest defender, he allowed 41 receptions for 521 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. But the lack of a steady Falcons pass rush last year left corners in tough spots. And Terrell improved as the year progressed as he was asked to cover in man or zone.

It’s definitely odd to see Terrell drop out of the top end of this list after such a prolific first three years in the NFL. At least one voter had the Clemson national champion at second in the league. At just 24 years old, Terrell is already one of the most respected cornerbacks and a strong 2023 will cement him in the upper echelon at the position.

