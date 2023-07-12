2024 five-star commit talks recruiting efforts

The Clemson Tigers’ 2024 class ramped up in June, and it all started with five-star and No. 1 linebacker in the class Sammy Brown. The MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year committed to the Tigers June 5 and has since evolved his impact before ever joining the team.

Over the last month, Brown has become a recruiter for his class. Following the official visit, he connected with other recruits and looks to bring as many talented players to Tiger Town with him. It’s safe to say it’s working early on with five commitments since his announcement.

“Right now, I’ve kind of become a recruiter, not the recruited so I’m working pretty hard on some of the recruits we’re trying to get. Corian Gipson, Eddrick (Houston), KJ (Bolden) and all them. Really working on them and seeing we can get them,” Brown told The Clemson Insider.

Brown’s efforts are most visible on his Twitter, where he’s constantly retweeting and reacting to Tigers targets making their visit and convincing players to join him. One of those player he didn’t mention is wide receiver Mike Matthews, who he’s been very vocal with on social media.

Already a member of the Clemson culture, Brown has another opportunity to connect during the barbecue at the end of the month and talk to the fellow commitments. With the recruiting cycle nearing its most crucial point, Brown has one message for all players with the Tigers in their final options.

“There’s no place like Clemson. I mean that’s a little cliché but if you really think about it, there’s no place you’re going to be able to get the education that you can get but at the same time, play for a national championship because Clemson is going to be dangerous for the next couple years. I think everything about Clemson is different…I’ve kind of told them that and I think they will all be very successful at Clemson,” Brown said.

As the recruiting efforts continue, Brown is excited for the fall. While he’ll be competing as the standout player for Jefferson High School, he’s under an hour away from Memorial Stadium, where he plans to spend every weekend he can.

“The plan right now is to go to every single home game,” Brown said. “It’s a 45-minute drive from our house so if we’ve got a Saturday where we don’t have anything to do, we’re going to Clemson.”