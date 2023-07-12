All-ACC softball transfer: 'There is something so special' happening '

Last week, the Clemson softball program landed one of the most talented players in the NCAA Transfer portal.

After announcing her intentions via a social media post, former North Carolina and All-ACC shortstop Alex Brown officially signed with the Tigers on Tuesday.

“There is something so special and exciting happening,” Brown said. “I wanted to be a part of the opportunity to break the door down and go to the (Women’s College) World Series for the first time in program history. Also, getting to play for a Hall of Fame coach in Coach (John) Rittman and the entire amazing staff is super exciting to me. Whenever I took my visit and left campus the same day, I was so happy. I loved the atmosphere, environment and energy that Clemson gives.”

Brown’s transition to the program should be a smooth one, as the team has already begun to rebuild team chemistry following her addition.

“All of the players have been really nice and welcoming since I announced I would be going to Clemson,” Brown said. “The girls have been reaching out to me and welcoming me to the team. I know a few of the players already which is great.”

In her sophomore campaign with the Tar Heels, Brown led the team led the team with a .399 batting average, 63 hits and a .438 on base percentage. In ACC play, she upped her average to an astounding .434 and led the team with 33 hits.

Despite spending two seasons in Chapel Hill, Brown has yet to play a game at McWhorter Stadium. The opportunity to play in front of one of the most passionate softball fanbases in the country is something she could not pass up.

“I’m really excited to play in front of a packed house at McWhorter Stadium,” Brown said. “I know the fans show up and show out for their players every game and now I can’t wait to be a part of that energetic and exciting environment.”

