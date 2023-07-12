Can Clemson make the playoff this season? National outlet weighs in

After an impressive run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20, Clemson heads into the upcoming campaign hoping to return to the playoff once again following a two-year absence.

And this national outlet believes the Tigers are capable of doing just that.

Pro Football Focus this week published a list of 15 teams that can make the playoff in the 2023-24 season, and PFF named Clemson among three ACC teams that could find themselves in the four-team playoff field at season’s end.

With a defense that’s expected to be very stout under second-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin — and an offense that could be rejuvenated with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley leading a unit featuring stars like Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley — PFF can see the Tigers potentially making the playoff again this season.

Dabo Swinney has gotten this program to a point where the Tigers will be in playoff contention just about every year, barring unforeseen circumstances. Although Clemson hasn’t been as great the past two years as in the previous five, this should be their best team since Trevor Lawrence was their quarterback. The Tigers struggled a bit last season under two new coordinators but should be well adjusted this time around. Defensively, Clemson will be dominant as usual, bringing back star linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. The Tigers’ Achilles heel the past few years has been their offense. There are still question marks on that side of the ball, but they are set to employ a new, quarterback-friendly system. Clemson also has a star running back in Will Shipley who should put up very good numbers. However, their success is going to depend on if sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik can take that next step in his first full year as the starter.

PFF pegged Florida State and North Carolina as two other ACC teams that can make the playoff this season. Clemson hosts the Seminoles on Sept. 23, and the Tigers will also welcome the Tar Heels to Death Valley on Nov. 18.

Clemson opens the 2023 season against Duke in Durham on Monday, Sept. 4.

Entering the season, Clemson ranks second to only Alabama in playoff appearances (six), playoff games (10) and playoff wins (six). The Tigers have won two national titles in the playoff era, tied with Georgia for the second-most behind Bama’s three.

