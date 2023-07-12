Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2024 committed elsewhere on Wednesday evening.

Lindale (Texas) High School four-star Casey Poe (pictured right) announced his commitment to Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over his other finalists in Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Poe is the No. 4 interior offensive lineman and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound rising senior received an offer from Clemson when he made his first trip to campus for the program’s March junior day. He then returned to Tiger Town for an official visit during the first weekend in June.

Clemson currently holds a commitment from one offensive lineman in the 2024 class, Page (Franklin, Tenn.) four-star Ronan O’Connell, who committed to the Tigers on July 4.

