Matching up: Tigers defense vs. Wolfpack

Clemson and NC State have had some spirited battles over the years, and the roster outlooks are very different for 2023. While the Tigers return a majority of their starters, the Wolfpack are looking to retool all around the field. Lucky for them, their defense is the most experienced as we compare the defenses as a whole.

Defensive line

Advantage: Clemson

The Wolfpack return starters Davin Vann and Savion Jacksonon the edge, while C.J. Clark rounds out the front in the three-man front. Jackson is coming off of an injury against Syracuse that derailed his season.

Clemson’s front is too talented in comparison. Tyler Davis is an All-American talent in the middle while Xavier Thomas is the star of the edge rushing unit. If he’s healthy, he’ll be a lock for an All-ACC honor.

Linebacker

Advantage: Clemson

The pair of Payton Wilson and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are two of the most talented linebackers in the country. The former could’ve left NC State for the NFL, but he’s back coming off of a 83-tackle season.

Trotter and Barrett Carter are too strong of a duo in comparison to the full unit, though. Both likely first-round talents, they are prototype linebackers with elite prowess in coverage on top of their run support. Wilson is an elite linebacker, but this one goes to Clemson.

Cornerback

Advantage: NC State

This was a hard one. The Tigers have a very strong duo in Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins. Both returning starters, the position is secure in Clemson, but it’s hard to compare to the talent that leads the way for the Wolfpack.

Aydan White made the All-ACC first-team in his third year, and he’s back for more. Shyheim Battle flanks him after starting seven games in 2022. While the pair is better in Tiger Town, White’s talent is too much to not give them the edge.

Safety

Advantage: Clemson

Yet another position where the Tigers return their starters, safety rounds out a secondary full of experienced players. Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips combined for 132 tackles in 2022, and Phillips comes into the year a permanent captain after four seasons.

Devan Boykin leads the safety unit for NC State with his versatile talent lining up all around the field. Once again, the veteran leadership is too much so the Tigers take the three out of four positions.