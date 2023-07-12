Tiger in new position predicted as NFL breakout

The NFL game is ever-changing, and it’s had a heavy impact on former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons. During his college career, he started at safety before switching to a hybrid linebacker position, which earned him ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Rising to success so quickly at a new position, Simmons became a huge draft prospect and went No. 8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Over his first three years in the NFL, the numbers are solid with 258 combined tackles, but he hasn’t found his exact place in the defense.

Heading into 2023, he’s making a drastic change and committing to full-time safety. With his 6-foot-4 frame, he’s an imposing figure for receivers downfield, and he can still be a huge help in the run game, something he’s shown very quickly in the NFL. Simmons is betting on himself with this decision heading into a contract year, and The Athletic listed him as a breakout candidate in this crucial time.

The eighth pick in the 2020 draft has tried to live up to high expectations. Previous coach Kliff Kingsbury and staff never seemed to know what to do with Simmons. Was he a safety? An inside linebacker? Simmons spent most of last season at nickel corner. Given this uncertainty, Arizona declined Simmons’ fifth-year contract option for 2024, putting him on a path toward free agency. Defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon and a new scheme might be just what Simmons needs to finally blossom. He has ability. At 6-4, 238 pounds, he has size. Simmons has worked this summer with the defensive backs and says he wants to master the secondary. This is his chance. — Doug Haller

While Simmons has proved capable all over the defense, perfecting one position is his new task and it’ll be interesting to see how he competes with Jalen Thompson. If he earns the top spot, the tandem of Simmons and Budda Baker is undoubtedly the most athletic safety duo in the NFL. That’s not the most important result though, as a career year for Simmons would secure him a massive payday in 2024 free agency.