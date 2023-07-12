Tigers ranked to repeat as ACC champs

Clemson is one of a few teams around college football building a dynasty within their conference, especially at the Power-5 level. With seven of the last eight ACC titles, the Tigers have entered rare air around the country.

Things are changing, though. With Florida State looking like a competitor again, it presents concern about Clemson’s chances to come away as champions again. Even in the competiton of the ACC, the Tigers are one of the most likely to repeat in their conference. CBS Sports ranked the most likely conference titles to stay in the same home, and Clemson ranked in second.

The Tigers have been the safest bet in college football over the past decade with seven conference titles over the past eight seasons. Clemson is in a solid position to win another in 2023, especially with the ACC eliminating divisions. The only complication comes from competition. Florida State projects as a preseason top-10 opponent… But if first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is able to revamp the offense, Clemson could be back in national contention and atop the ACC once more.

Riley’s genius on offense and the fresh presence of Cade Klubnik makes it even more likely the Tigers handle business again. The only team ranked ahead is Georgia in the SEC, a surprising selection considering how respected the conference is for its competition.

The difference is how easy the Bulldogs have it in conference play, while Clemson has to face its biggest matchup who could knock them out of the title game during the season. When the Seminoles and Tigers meet in September, it’s fair to say it could decide the ACC title. Still, Dabo Swinney’s team remains one of the biggest favorites in the nation, even over Group of 5 powerhouses.