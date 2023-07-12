Top '26 linebacker hearing 'good things' from Clemson

Clemson is still a year away from offering any members of the class of 2026, but the program has already begun evaluating numerous top athletes in the class.

2026 St. Paul’s Episcopal (AL) linebacker Anthony “Tank” Jones is already one of the top players in his class, holding over a dozen Division I offers.

Despite Clemson not being on his offer list quite yet, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker is already extremely high on the Tigers.

“Clemson is definitely in my top 5,” Jones said. “A Clemson offer would mean a lot, knowing that it’s hard to get an offer from there.”

Jones was in town for a visit as recently as June and he was hearing nothing but good things from the coaching staff.

“The coaches were saying good things,” Jones said. “They liked my film and my body build.”

A return visit for the program’s massive matchup against Florida State is already marked on Jones’ fall calendar as he continues to build relationships with the Tigers’ coaching staff.