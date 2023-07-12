Two-way Clemson star makes career decision

The Clemson athletics program has supported their fair share of two-sport athletes over the years.

In a social media post, Clemson outfielder Will Taylor announced that he will halt his football career to devote his focus to the Tigers’ baseball program.

Taylor came to Clemson as a three-star athlete, before taking on the roles of quarterback, wide receiver and punt returner during his time with the football team. He scored one touchdown during his time with the program.

In his second year on the diamond, Taylor put up a strong batting average of .362 to go along with 79 hits, 48 walks, 46 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and five home runs.

