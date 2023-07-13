Fast-rising Sunshine State DL talks ‘really good’ camp

Clemson hosted thousands of student athletes in early June for the program’s annual summer camps.

2025 Newberry (FL) defensive lineman Jarquez Carter was among the campers in attendance and gave the program high praise following his time in town.

“The camp was really good,” Carter said. “I had a really good camp and after the camp, (the coaches) were saying really good stuff about me.”

Carter’s recruitment has blown up since the beginning of spring, with a dozen programs extending an offer to the talented 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman. In-state schools such as Florida State and Miami stand out on his list of offers, but an offer from the Tigers would undoubtedly alter his recruitment.

“I think they are interested in me,” Carter said. “I really like the school. (An offer) would have a really big impact. They would probably be one of my top school.”

While nothing is set in stone, Carter is hoping to make a return visit to town for game day visit sometime in the fall.