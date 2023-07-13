Five-star LB commit talks linebacker heritage

Clemson fans should be no stranger to talented linebackers, with a number of talented backers donning the Paw.

2024 five-star Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown hopes to continue the trend when he arrives on campus next winter. Brown is not the only star linebacker in his bloodline, as his father played the position for Furman in the 1990s and his brother already establishing himself as one of the top players at the position among high school freshmen.

“My dad actually knows a lot about football,” the oldest Brown son said. “He kind of knows a lot about offense and defense, so a lot of the conversations after Friday nights and after practices are what can we do better and what can we work on.”

Brown’s father is currently the associate head coach and offensive line coach for his sons’ team, meaning he will get to coach both of his sons during the upcoming season.

The tight-knit relationship between the trio is something that the Brown brothers lean on often when in need of advice regarding the game.

“He knows a lot about the game of football,” (Sammy) Brown said. “It’s really good to have a person like that in your household that you can always look to for answers.”

The Dragons will open their season in the upstate as they travel to Wren High School for their season opener.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

