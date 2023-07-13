Former Clemson assistant throws shade at ACC coach

A former Clemson assistant threw some shade at a current ACC coach this week.

During Big 12 Media Days, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables took a shot at Miami and head coach Mario Cristobal when talking about the Sooners’ 6-7 season last year.

“There’s lots of ways you can be 6-7, none of it’s any good, right,” Venables said. “But had we gotten blown out by a Middle Tennessee, had we gotten beat by a Florida State 45-3, the conversation’s probably a little different.”

Venables was clearly referencing Miami’s 2022 campaign. In the program’s first season under Cristobal, the Hurricanes finished 5-7 with the 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee on Sept. 24 and the 45-3 loss to FSU on Nov. 5. The Canes suffered both of those losses at home.

Meanwhile, in Venables’ first season at Oklahoma, the Sooners finished with a 6-7 record, including their 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. It marked Oklahoma’s first losing season since 1998.

Venables, of course, was hired as Oklahoma’s head coach in December 2021. A former 13-year Oklahoma assistant, Venables won a national championship with the Sooners and two more with Clemson during his highly successful 10-year stint as defensive coordinator from 2012-21.

University of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables takes a shot at UM & Mario Cristobal. pic.twitter.com/0YuWgytS3m — Canes Insider (@canesinsider1) July 13, 2023

