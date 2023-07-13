Former Clemson star's price rising in key contract negotiations

Christian Wilkins has cemented his place in the Miami Dolphins defense since being selected 13th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. After his two national championships at Clemson, he became an immediate starter for Miami. Since then, he’s totaled 290 combined tackles over 60 starts in the NFL.

Entering his fifth year as a pro, Wilkins has earned the respect and value he deserves and it’s right in time for a contract year. With little reports of the Dolphins making progress with the former Tiger on an extension, Miami is running out of time to retain its most important piece up front. It’s even more crucial considering the team invested in the defense, landing All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. PFF ranked the most important negotiations at each position, and Wilkins’ feud leads interior linemen.

Wilkins is a member of the vaunted 2019 NFL Draft first round, which has produced a crop of really good defensive linemen, particularly along the interior. The Tennessee Titans have already extended Jeffery Simmons, and the New York Giants locked in a deal with Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence was Wilkins’ college teammate at Clemson, and he’s been great as a pro but has earned back-to-back run defense grades above 80.0 compared to back-to-back pass-rush grades of just above 70.0. Wilkins’ 7.6% pass-rush win rate in 2022 ranked 43rd out of 64 interior defenders with at least 250 pass-rush snaps on the season, whereas Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams ranked in the top six and Simmons was 21st. Nevertheless, Wilkins is a problem up the middle and enables Miami’s stable of edge rushers to tee off on opposing quarterbacks. With new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in town, perhaps Wilkins’ pass-rush productivity spikes. By how much is Miami willing to eclipse the $20 million-per-year mark before then, if at all?

In the NFL, the price is always rising and it may end up costing Miami millions by waiting to enter deep negotiations. While Aaron Donald’s contract pays $31.7 million a year, it’s hard to compare him to others at the position. Another domino fell Thursday, with Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams securing a four-year, $96 million contract. Wilkins isn’t an All-Pro yet, but the market is moving up around the league, setting up the Clemson star’s big payday.