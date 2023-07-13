‘I love Clemson as a whole’: Big-time TE high on Tigers

The Clemson Insider caught up with a big-time tight end prospect who’s firmly on the Tigers’ recruiting radar for the 2025 class.

Milton (Ga.) High School four-star Ryan Ghea spoke with TCI again this week, giving the latest on his recruitment and more.

“It is good now,” he said of the recruiting process. “Just trying to plan out my July visits and my fall visits.”

Ghea is ranked among the country’s top 10 tight end prospects in his class by multiple recruiting services, including 247Sports, which considers him the No. 7 player at his position and No. 151 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Right now, the only upcoming visit that Ghea has confirmed is a trip to Miami on July 29. After camping at Clemson last month, he told TCI that he’ll return to Tiger Town again during the season this fall.

In the meantime, since participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound rising junior has been keeping in touch and continuing to strengthen his bond with Tigers tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

“I have heard from Coach Richardson and he said I had a great camp and to stay in contact with him,” Ghea said.

“Love Coach Richardson,” Ghea added. “He and I are staying in contact. Spoke to him a week ago. Just continuing to build my relationship!”

More than 30 schools have given offers to Ghea, whose offer list includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech and numerous others.

Ghea is very high on Clemson and would certainly be happy to get an offer from Swinney’s program moving forward.

“I love Clemson as a whole,” he said. “Coach Dabo, how they run the program, their values.”

Ghea, who plans to be an early enrollee at his college of choice, is locked in on getting ready for his upcoming junior campaign as it fast approaches.

“Where we are now is focused on the season,” he said. “I have more to improve on and more to do. I’m working hard not missing any practices and doing summer school so I can graduate early and enroll in January.”

