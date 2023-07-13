What They Are Saying: Tyson Shines Again

Hunter Tyson continues to generate plenty of buzz in Denver and around the NBA. Tyson had another strong performance Wednesday going for a double-double.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about Tyson’s latest performance.

Hunter Tyson finished with his first double-double (19 points and 12 rebounds).#ClemsonGRIT https://t.co/194b8MHh69 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 13, 2023

Hunter Tyson has had a cool path to the Nuggets. Waited his turn at Clemson, got better each season, excelled as a 5th-year. Did the same leading up to the draft from Portsmouth, to the G-League Elite Camp, and then the Combine. 19 points & 12 rebounds at Summer League tonight. pic.twitter.com/p1EMTIrQnj — Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) July 13, 2023

Postgame with Hunter Tyson as the @nuggets see another Summer League loss.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hSS6pu95qd — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) July 13, 2023

In two games Hunter Tyson has scored 37 points.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xSW738S6B5 — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) July 13, 2023

#Nuggets 2nd round draft pick Hunter Tyson with a 3-pointer and a nasty dunk attempt that gets him to the FT line. pic.twitter.com/QAqp8NfeQd — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) July 13, 2023