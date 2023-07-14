Florida DE picks up Clemson offer, decommits from Big Ten school

Clemson extended a new class of 2024 offer this week to an edge rusher from the Sunshine State who subsequently backed off his verbal pledge to a Big Ten program.

Three-star Heritage (FL) defensive end Adam Kissayi announced an offer from the Tigers via social media on Thursday.

Roughly an hour after reporting the offer from the Tigers, Kissayi announced that he had decommitted from Minnesota.

Kissayi had been committed to the Gophers since June 18. Now that he has withdrawn that verbal pledge and picked up an offer from Clemson, we believe the forecast for the Tigers is sunny right now. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him go public with a commitment in the near future.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound defender posted 33 total tackles (13 for loss) and 8.5 sacks in nine games as a junior last season.

