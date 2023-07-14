Former Tiger earns weekly honor

A former Clemson standout earned a weekly honor in the minor leagues this week.

Dayton Dragons relief pitcher Brooks Crawford was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3-9.

During the week, the former Tiger righthander tossed five perfect innings while striking out nine batters and retiring all 15 hitters he faced.

Crawford was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 29th round (No. 866 overall pick) of the 2019 MLB Draft. The Georgia native was acquired by the Cincinnati Reds from the Giants in the 2022 Minor League Rule 5 Draft.

In 21 reflief appearances this season for Dayton — the High-A Affiliate of the Reds — Crawford has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 45 strikeouts over 47.1 innings.

At Clemson, Crawford was one of the team’s top long relievers in 2016 but saw less action in 2017 due to an illness during the second half of the season. He became a weekend starter in 2018 and was a starter and reliever in 2019.

In 192.0 innings pitched over 73 appearances (28 starts) and four seasons as a Tiger, Crawford had a 16-7 record, two saves and a 3.94 ERA while allowing 194 hits (.258 opponents’ batting average) and 58 walks with 137 strikeouts.

