Setting expectations for Clemson's new starting TE

The Clemson Tigers relied on tight end Davis Allen for a few years as the safety valve, but he’s off to the Los Angeles Rams, so what’s next? While it would normally be a concern to replace a starter, Garrett Riley has a talented backup who’s been waiting for this moment to flourish in a vertical offense.

Jake Briningstool, my pet cat for the 2023 season, came into the Tigers’ program as a four-star prospect and sat behind Davis Allen for his first two years. Standing at 6-foot-6, he’s a huge target for the young quarterback Cade Klubnik and it will be interesting to hear how Riley plans to use him in the offense.

In his final season as a Tiger, Allen totaled 39 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns. He and Briningstool were the first tight end duo in program history to each score four touchdowns, and now the latter takes over a majority of the snaps. Coming off 25 catches for 275 yards and four scores in his sophomore season, a big breakout could be on the way for the Tennessee native. Here’s the bold prediction for his 2023 season.