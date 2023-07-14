Swinney named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

The Bobby Dodd Trophy is more than just a coach of the year award. While on-field success matters, the winners are people who excel in their communities and campuses. Ahead of the 2023 season, the preseason watch list for the award was announced, and the Clemson head coach made the cut.

Dabo Swinney, who has coached the Tigers since becoming the interim in 2008, made the 21-man list which required an Academic Progress Rate(APR) of 980. Chairman Jim Terry detailed the honor the award presents.

“The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it holds coaches to a higher standard of commitment beyond their team’s success on the field, but also to their involvement in the community and their student-athlete’s achievements in the classroom,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Boddy Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This is why we only consider coaches whose programs have earned an APR above 980, and also require coaches to have at least two years of experience leading their current programs, so that they have had time to establish a precedent, both on and off the field.”

Swinney won the coveted award back in 2011, and making the watch list again is a reflection of his emphasis on helping the community. With the Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation, Swinney helps solve South Carolina health and education issues. The two-time national champion has a strong reputation to make the preseason list, and his work continues on and off the field through 2023.