Ammons says farewell to Clemson

Ammons says farewell to Clemson

Baseball

Ammons says farewell to Clemson

By July 15, 2023 4:50 pm

By |

Clemson pitcher Ryan Ammons grew up bleeding orange.  Saturday afternoon he took to Twitter to say his farewell to the Tigers.

Earlier this week Ammons gave an interview to The Clemson Insider where he confirmed his intentions to sign with the Red Sox.

The junior lefthander was selected in the 10th round (No. 298 overall) by the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon, the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

23hr

April 29, 2023 was an unforgettable day for Keith Henry. Keith not only saw his son, former Clemson defensive end KJ Henry, get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. But making it even better was the fact that KJ (…)

1d

A former Clemson golfer has quickly become one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. Former Tiger Lucas Glover, who played for the program from 1998 to 2001, is the solo leader at this week’s Barbasol Open (…)

1d

  A former Clemson standout earned a weekly honor in the minor leagues this week. Dayton Dragons relief pitcher Brooks Crawford was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3-9. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home