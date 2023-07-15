Ammons says farewell to Clemson

Clemson pitcher Ryan Ammons grew up bleeding orange. Saturday afternoon he took to Twitter to say his farewell to the Tigers.

Earlier this week Ammons gave an interview to The Clemson Insider where he confirmed his intentions to sign with the Red Sox.

Clemson,

I can’t put into words how much I appreciated wearing the orange and Purple. It’s been home since I was a kid and it will be forever! Can’t wait to see team 127 take the playground! With that being said excited to join the Red Sox organization! #LFGrow pic.twitter.com/IofWB0qnxo — Ryan Ammons (@Ryanammons21) July 15, 2023

The junior lefthander was selected in the 10th round (No. 298 overall) by the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon, the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

