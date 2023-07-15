Clemson baseball adds pitcher from transfer portal

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich and the Tigers have added pitching help with the addition from the transfer portal.

Wofford’s Lucas Mahlsted has committed to join Clemson. He pitched 83.2 innings this season with a 2.69 ERA.

Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me and Wofford Baseball for giving me an opportunity these last two years. pic.twitter.com/kIRlXMNjue — Lucas Mahlstedt (@Lucas_Mahlstedt) July 15, 2023

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

