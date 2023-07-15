Clemson picks up commitment from 4-star Florida DB

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a standout Sunshine State prospect in the 2024 class.

Florida State University School (Tallahassee, Fla.) four-star defensive back Ashton Hampton announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Louisville and many others.

Hampton (6-2, 190) received an offer from Clemson last December and took an official visit to Tiger Town during the first weekend in June.

As a junior two-way player last season, Hampton tallied 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception while hauling in 35 catches for 696 yards and nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, according to MaxPreps.

Hampton becomes the 16th commitment in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class and the fourth from a defensive back, joining Northside (Warner Robins, Ga.) four-star safety Ricardo Jones, Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star safety Noah Dixon and Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

