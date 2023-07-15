‘It’s a special place to be’: Offered DB planning return trip to Clemson

After making his first recruiting visit to Clemson in March, this defensive back target from the Peach State is planning a return trip to Tiger Town this fall.

Milton (Ga.) High School cornerback Dylan Lewis looks forward to being back at Clemson to take in a game at Death Valley during the upcoming season.

“I plan on going back down there for a game against Wake Forest (on Oct. 7),” he told The Clemson Insider.

“I’m very excited to be back,” Lewis added. “It’s a special place to be.”

A class of 2025 recruit with close to 20 Power Five offers, including one from Clemson, Lewis came away impressed after his experience at Clemson on March 11 and has been staying in touch regularly with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“His words of advice to me is to never get caught up in the hype and cameras and to work in silence,” Lewis said, “and to keep coming back (to Clemson) as much as I can.”

Reed has made a strong impression on the 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior.

“He’s a wonderful coach,” Lewis said. “He’s really good at what he does. He consistently puts players in the league.”

Along with Clemson, Lewis’ lengthy list of power conference offers includes Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, NC State, West Virginia, Kentucky, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Duke, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland.

The Tigers extended their offer to him on June 6.

“For years Clemson has always been one big family and family means a lot to me and I would want to be a part of something like that,” he said. “The offer from Clemson was big for me. I’ve always been a close fan of Clemson football.”

As a sophomore last season, Lewis posted 45 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and an interception.

