Tigers move up rankings after pair of 2024 commits

Tigers move up rankings after pair of 2024 commits

Recruiting

Tigers move up rankings after pair of 2024 commits

By July 15, 2023 7:08 pm

By |

Clemson is continuing to put the later touches on the 2024 recruiting class, and made plenty of progress to doing so in the middle of July. The first came on July 14, flipping three-star defensive end Adam Kissayi after he was previously committed to Minnesota.

A day later, the Tigers secured four-star defensive back Ashton Hampton. With the pair of commits, Clemson has 16 players in the class and moved up the rankings across all sites. On the 247Sports rankings, Clemson sat at No. 12 on the overall and Composite before the addition of Hampton. Following the boost, the Tigers moved up a spot to No. 11.

At On3, Clemson saw a strong jump. Already sitting at the top ten at No. 9, the Tigers now stand as the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 7. The site has Clemson ranked the highest amongst the major three. Rivals saw the largest move, going from No. 13 to No. 10.

The class still has a number of offers yet to make a decision, including five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews, who the Tigers commits are making a heavy push for themselves.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

Clemson pitcher Ryan Ammons grew up bleeding orange.  Saturday afternoon he took to Twitter to say his farewell to the Tigers. Earlier this week Ammons gave an interview to The Clemson Insider (…)

1d

April 29, 2023 was an unforgettable day for Keith Henry. Keith not only saw his son, former Clemson defensive end KJ Henry, get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. But making it even better was the fact that KJ (…)

1d

A former Clemson golfer has quickly become one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. Former Tiger Lucas Glover, who played for the program from 1998 to 2001, is the solo leader at this week’s Barbasol Open (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home