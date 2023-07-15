Tyson delivers masterclass in first Summer League win

The former Clemson star was building up to a massive performance over the first three games in the NBA Summer League. An opportunity for players to prove themselves, it can sometimes take a while for scorers to get into rhythm, as seen with No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama who struggled in his debut.

This wasn’t the case for Hunter Tyson, though. After double-digit performances in his first three games, the All-ACC Tiger exploded in the first win of the summer for the Nuggets. He led the game in scoring with 31 points on an absurd 11-0f-13 from the field, nailing seven threes in the contest. While he showed flashes in the first few games, it all came together against the Miami Heat. As Tyson always does, he kept it selfless postgame.

“We came out, punched them in the mouth early and we just kept it going,” Tyson said as teammates congratulated him on the night. “We just played hard tonight, had great intensity and the shots were falling. We played very unselfishly so we played well tonight.”

With such a strong beginning to his NBA career for the defending champs, one may wonder why Tyson fell into the second round. It’s still early but Denver may have a gem of a piece to boost their bench in 2023. Tyson’s mindset hasn’t changed, and he is focused on the moment as the red-hot streak continues.

“I just try and play my game, play hard every time I’m on the floor,” Tyson said. “I’m just gonna go out there and every time I get the opportunity, just try and make the most of it. Play hard, compete and try and impact winning from whatever role the team sees fit.”