What They Are Saying: Tyson's excellence leads Nuggets to win

Former Clemson basketball star Hunter Tyson has quickly made a name for himself in the NBA. As a second-round pick, he turned in three double-digit scoring nights to start off the Summer League, leading up to massive outing against the Miami Heat.

In the Denver Nuggets’ first win of the summer, Tyson lit up the Heat defense, scoring 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting. During and after the performance, social media reacted to the impressive performance from the blooming scorer. Take a look at all the reactions and highlights.

Hunter Tyson FLIES IN from the baseline on NBA TV! #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/f44VVvoKn7 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2023

HUNTER TYSON CANNOT MISS. HE'S 10-11 FROM THE FIELD ON NBA TV 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TQbcOwfTcN — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2023

Hey @NBA, allow us to formally introduce you to Hunter Tyson — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 15, 2023

Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson masterclass pic.twitter.com/JyNxM9POmG — CT (@CTFazio24) July 15, 2023

I need half of denver in hunter Tyson jerseys opening night 🤣🤣🤣 — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) July 15, 2023

Hunter Tyson just hoops. Reads the game, takes advantage of the defense and just hoops. There’s nothing fake about him. He’s got his own style and flare.pic.twitter.com/Jt1YGlLzrv — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 15, 2023

I’ve seen enough, Hunter Tyson is ready for the NBA — Tatiana (@Tatianaclinares) July 15, 2023

did hunter tyson have the best summer league of any rookie like he’s definitely not far off — ₁₅𝕁𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕀𝕟𝔸𝔹𝕠𝕩 (@jokerwrld) July 15, 2023