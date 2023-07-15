What They Are Saying: Tyson's excellence leads Nuggets to win

What They Are Saying: Tyson's excellence leads Nuggets to win

Basketball

What They Are Saying: Tyson's excellence leads Nuggets to win

By July 15, 2023 10:19 am

By |

Former Clemson basketball star Hunter Tyson has quickly made a name for himself in the NBA. As a second-round pick, he turned in three double-digit scoring nights to start off the Summer League, leading up to massive outing against the Miami Heat.

In the Denver Nuggets’ first win of the summer, Tyson lit up the Heat defense, scoring 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting. During and after the performance, social media reacted to the impressive performance from the blooming scorer. Take a look at all the reactions and highlights.

, , , , , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

18hr

April 29, 2023 was an unforgettable day for Keith Henry. Keith not only saw his son, former Clemson defensive end KJ Henry, get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. But making it even better was the fact that KJ (…)

19hr

A former Clemson golfer has quickly become one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. Former Tiger Lucas Glover, who played for the program from 1998 to 2001, is the solo leader at this week’s Barbasol Open (…)

21hr

  A former Clemson standout earned a weekly honor in the minor leagues this week. Dayton Dragons relief pitcher Brooks Crawford was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3-9. (…)

1d

Over the course of three seasons, the Tennessee football program committed 18 Level I violations — encompassing more than 200 individual infractions — most of which involved recruiting rules (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home