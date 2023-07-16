Matching up: New Irish offense presents challenge for Clemson

The duel between the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish is always circled on the calendar. This is the case again for 2023, but maybe even more.

After landing Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, Notre Dame is primed for a strong season. One of, if not the toughest game on the Tigers schedule, we take a look at the high-powered offenses that will meet in Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback

Advantage: Notre Dame

Hartman is the machine that will make the Irish go in 2023. Over his last two seasons at Wake Forest, he threw for nearly 8,000 yards, 77 touchdowns and only 26 interceptions.

Still one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Hartman presents trouble for the Tigers yet again. For Clemson, Cade Klubnik is a legit talent, but it’s unfair to compare him to Hartman.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

While Hartman keeps his team churning, Will Shipley is the motor of the Clemson offense. The first-team All-ACC running back in 2022, Shipley rushed for 15 touchdowns last season and could end up with more this year.

The Irish also return their starter at running back in Austin Estime. He had a strong season himself, rushing for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns. This is the closest of the running back duels for Shipley to this point in the year, but he still gets the edge.

Wide receiver

Advantage: Clemson

In 2022, Notre Dame’s passing game was extremely reliant on the tight end game and they’ll have to change with Hartman at the helm.

Jayden Thomas was the leading receiver last year and returns after a 300-yard season. The Tigers used their receivers much more in the offense and return Antonio Williams. The depth is also prevalent and Clemson has the clear advantage at receiver.

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

Imagine Hartman and Michael Mayer playing together. Thankfully for the Tigers, Mayer is off to the NFL and the Irish have to re-tool the position.

While Clemson also lost their starter in Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool shared the snaps in 2022 and comes into the season with plenty of experience. He should flourish in Garrett Riley’s offense have break out in 2023.

Offensive line

Advantage: Notre Dame

The Irish have a massive reputation for their offensive line. Think of names like Zack Martin in the NFL, it’s a staple for the program and Joe Alt is the new face of the unit. A first-team All-American as a sophomore, he leads a veteran unit.

Blake Fisher is a fellow young face up front, starting 13 games last season at right tackle. The interior features two graduate students, a testament to the experience up front.

All things considered, the Tigers still have a comparable unit, returning multiple All-ACC players but it’s hard to compete with the best offensive tackle in the nation.