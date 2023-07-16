Watson named Browns' offensive X-factor

A national outlet recently pinpointed the offensive X-factor for each NFL team, highlighting players and coaches who will impact their team’s success in the upcoming campaign.

CBS Sports named former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson as that X-factor for the Cleveland Browns.

Watson heads into his first full season with the Browns after being traded from the Houston Texans in March 2022, and then getting a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million.

The three-time Pro Bowler made his long-awaited return to the field last December after sitting out the entire 2021 season and then serving an 11-game suspension to begin 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Watson was downright awful last season after returning from a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy when he was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct,” CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin wrote. “The Browns’ entire future essentially hinges on whether he recaptures the form that made the team willing to sacrifice so much in the first place in exchange for a player who had been accused of such heinous acts.”

Across six games with the Browns, Watson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Watson earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his last three full seasons (2018-20 with the Texans). Overall, in his NFL career, the 2017 first-round draft pick (12th overall) has completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 15,641 yards and 111 touchdowns with 41 interceptions while rushing for 1,852 yards and 18 more scores.