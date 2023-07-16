What They Are Saying: Myles Murphy

Excitement is building in Cincinnati for Myles Murpy and the former Tigers is putting in the hard work this summer to be ready for his opportunity.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson great.

Myles Murphy in the lab 🔥 (Via Casser Middleton) pic.twitter.com/F77MqBJkqr — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 16, 2023

#Bengals 2023 first-round pick and defensive end Myles Murphy will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at GABP Wednesday night.#Reds — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) July 15, 2023

Myles Murphy doesn’t think like any other edge rusher. He uses a special formula to get to the QB. I spoke exclusively with his relatives recently who told me his way of thinking was a double-edged sword growing up. “He’s always been analytical.”https://t.co/ul9LDGIziF — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) July 14, 2023

The Bengals have never had a rookie defender win Defensive Rookie Of The Year….. This Year Myles Murphy and Jordan Battle will have a chance to change that 👀 #RuleTheJungle — JE💫 (@JUSTERIC__) July 14, 2023

Myles Murphy's long-winding journey has paid off with being taken in the first round of the draft by the Bengals. https://t.co/vFt0UUHuDT — BengalsAdvanceOhio (@BengalsAO) July 11, 2023