5-star Clemson target sets commitment date

A top Clemson target in the class of 2024 is set to announce his college decision this week.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) five-star athlete Mike Matthews revealed Monday that he will make his commitment on Wednesday, July 19.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

Matthews is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by ESPN, while Rivals ranks him as the nation’s seventh-best prospect regardless of position and 247Sports considers him the No. 22 overall prospect in his class.

Matthews took an official visit to Clemson during the first weekend in June. He also made official visits to Tennessee, UGA and USC.

