Clemson temporarily closes press road

Starting July 18 through August 20 the road that connects Williamson Rd. and Centennial Blvd. on the south portion of Memorial Stadium will be temporarily closed to non-service vehicles due to construction in the area.

Pedestrian access in the area will still be permitted.

This area of Press Road directly across from Gate 16 at Memorial Stadium is undergoing major construction currently with renovation work on both sides of the road.

Traffic barriers will signal non-service vehicles to detour to open roads which include Avenue of Champions on the other side of Memorial Stadium.

For information about this and other University Facilities projects, visit the University Facilities Construction Map.

Photo courtesy Clemson University.