Former Tiger rising up FedexCup rankings after top-five finish

July 17, 2023

By |

Winning on the PGA Tour is one of the most difficult tasks in sports. Competing against the world’s best, former Clemson Tiger Lucas Glover put together his best rounds since 2021 in the last couple months. Dating back to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover finished tied for fourth and took home over $370,000.

A week later, he finished tied for sixth at the John Deere Classic, a tournament he’s won at before. This momentum is a representation of his consistency, as well as the massive putting boost since swapping over to the long putter this summer. This week at the Barbasol Championship, he got off to a hot start with a first round 63 and carded three more rounds under par, giving himself a chance for the win.

Glover’s 12th consecutive round under par ended in a -20 final score and a solo fifth finish. With the strong three weeks, he’s planted himself just outside the top 100 at 106 in the FedexCup standings. If he continues this run, it’s very possible he can qualify in the top 70 for the FedexCup playoffs. After three-straight top-10’s, a win over the next month would secure his place in Fedex St. Jude Championship.

