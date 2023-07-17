Galloway announces pro plans overseas

A double-digit scorer from the Clemson Tigers is headed overseas to play professionally. Brevin Galloway transferred to Clemson for the 2022-23 season and became an immediate contributor.

Before his season in Tiger Town, Galloway spent four years at Charleston and one season at Boston College. In a Clemson uniform, he averaged 11.2 points and started in 31 games. After the strong season, he’s headed to Lithuania to play for BC Nevezis.

The club competes in the Lithuanian Basketball League, the higest competition in the country. Last season, the club reached the quarterfinals and now Galloway joins the team with the goal to secure their first championship.

