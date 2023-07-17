Slew of Tigers named to this preseason All-ACC Team

A national outlet released its preseason All-ACC Team on Monday, and a slew of Clemson standouts are recognized as first-, second- and third-team honorees.

In total, 16 Tigers were selected to Pro Football Focus’s 2023 Preseason All-ACC Team.

Three of those earned first-team honors in running back Will Shipley, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Shipley also earned second-team honors as a return specialist, while the second team also features Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, tight end Jake Briningstool, offensive guard Marcus Tate, defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro, linebacker Barrett Carter and safety RJ Mickens.

Rounding out Clemson’s PFF preseason All-ACC Team honorees as third-team picks are quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive tackle Blake Miller, center Will Putnam, defensive end Xavier Thomas and safeties Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba, with Mukuba being selected as a flex.

Clemson opens the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when the Tigers face Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

