Tyson earns NBA Summer League honor

Former Clemson standout and current Denver Nugget Hunter Tyson has been recognized for his stellar play in the NBA Summer League.

On Monday, Tyson was honored as a member of the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League First Team alongside Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz, Sam Merrill of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Robinson of the Miami Heat and Cam Whitmore of the Houston Rockets.

Tyson was outstanding in summer league action, averaging 20.8 points per game and six rebounds per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-8 forward exploded in the first win of the summer for the Nuggets this past Friday, leading the game in scoring with 31 points on an absurd 11-of-13 from the field and nailing seven 3s in the contest.

Tyson was picked 37th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft as part of an agreed-upon trade to the Nuggets.

Tyson earned first-team All-ACC honors after putting together a career year this past season when he averaged a team-best 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from 3 and 83.8 percent at the free throw line. He collected 16 double-doubles, tying him for eighth all-time in Clemson history for a single season.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

